    Women's History Month Spotlight

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Nicole Reynolds, 139th Communications Flight, serves in a leadership position in the cyber security office. She said she loves the bond and camraderie women Airmen share in the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 14:29
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    Women's History Month
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW

