Women's History Month Spotlight

Master Sgt. Nicole Reynolds, 139th Communications Flight, serves in a leadership position in the cyber security office. She said she loves the bond and camraderie women Airmen share in the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8279822
|VIRIN:
|240307-Z-SP486-1006
|Resolution:
|2050x1608
|Size:
|465.54 KB
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
