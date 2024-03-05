Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania Air Guard's MC-130J Commando II parks on Rosecran's flightline

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, parks their MC-130J Commando II at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 7, 2024. The Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing traveled to Rosecrans to attend the Advanced Airlift Tactical Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8279821
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-SP486-4013
    Resolution: 2050x1153
    Size: 333.35 KB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania Air Guard's MC-130J Commando II parks on Rosecran's flightline, by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    St. Joseph
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW
    MC130J

