Pennsylvania Air Guard's MC-130J Commando II parks on Rosecran's flightline

The 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, parks their MC-130J Commando II at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 7, 2024. The Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing traveled to Rosecrans to attend the Advanced Airlift Tactical Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

