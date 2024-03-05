82CAB Participate in K9 Demonstration

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division participate in a Military Working Dog Handling demonstration at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on March 8, 2024. The Area Support Group Kuwait Military Working Dog program allows units to participate in the handling demonstrations by wearing bite suits and learning how military working dogs are trained. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

