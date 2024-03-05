Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82CAB Participate in K9 Demonstration [Image 2 of 10]

    82CAB Participate in K9 Demonstration

    KUWAIT

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division participate in a Military Working Dog Handling demonstration at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on March 8, 2024. The Area Support Group Kuwait Military Working Dog program allows units to participate in the handling demonstrations by wearing bite suits and learning how military working dogs are trained. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    This work, 82CAB Participate in K9 Demonstration [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

