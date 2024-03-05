Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 5 of 5]

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster surveys after the release of humanitarian aid pallets of packaged food and water supplies in several waves at multiple locations outside ofpopulation centers throughout Gaza, Mar. 10, 2024. U.S. Army Central
    Command's Soldiers specializing in rigging supplies for airdrop ensured
    parachutes were prepared to ensure palletized food and water supplies
    could be dropped safely from the air. The U.S. military remains capable
    of executing complex logistical missions across the U.S. Central Command
    area of operations, including in the support of humanitarian aid
    missions. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 10:50
    Photo ID: 8279599
    VIRIN: 240310-F-F3301-1005
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 91.98 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    C-130J
    Gaza
    GazaHA
    humanitaian aid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT