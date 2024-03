AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster releases humanitarian aid pallets of packaged food and water supplies in several waves at multiple locations outside of

population centers throughout Gaza, Mar. 10, 2024. U.S. Army Central

Command's Soldiers specializing in rigging supplies for airdrop ensured

parachutes were prepared to ensure palletized food and water supplies

could be dropped safely from the air. The U.S. military remains capable

of executing complex logistical missions across the U.S. Central Command

area of operations, including in the support of humanitarian aid

missions. (U.S. Air Force photo)

