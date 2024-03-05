Humanitarian aid awaits loading aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 10, 2024. As part of a combined and joint operation, U.S. Army Central Command Soldiers, specialized in parachute rigging, coordinated with U.S. and Coalition to conduct airdrops of palletized food and water to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 10:50 Photo ID: 8279596 VIRIN: 240310-F-F3301-1002 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 138.77 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.