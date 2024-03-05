Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza [Image 2 of 5]

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Humanitarian aid awaits loading aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 10, 2024. As part of a combined and joint operation, U.S. Army Central Command Soldiers, specialized in parachute rigging, coordinated with U.S. and Coalition to conduct airdrops of palletized food and water to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 10:50
    Photo ID: 8279596
    VIRIN: 240310-F-F3301-1002
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 138.77 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    C-130J
    Gaza
    GazaHA
    humanitaian aid

