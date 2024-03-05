Women’s History Month: Production Superintendent

Senior Master Sgt. Alicia Sobotka, a production superintendent assigned to the 139th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo March 4, 2024 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Sobotka is responsible for coordinating aircraft availability for the flying schedule, tracking maintenance status, and assigning personnel to ensure all maintenance requirements, whether scheduled or unscheduled, are met. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.1653
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8279593
|VIRIN:
|240304-Z-UP142-1006
|Resolution:
|3374x2249
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
