Senior Master Sgt. Alicia Sobotka, a production superintendent assigned to the 139th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo March 4, 2024 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Sobotka is responsible for coordinating aircraft availability for the flying schedule, tracking maintenance status, and assigning personnel to ensure all maintenance requirements, whether scheduled or unscheduled, are met. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.1653 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 10:05 Photo ID: 8279593 VIRIN: 240304-Z-UP142-1006 Resolution: 3374x2249 Size: 1.47 MB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month: Production Superintendent, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.