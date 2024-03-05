Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month: Production Superintendent

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.1653

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Alicia Sobotka, a production superintendent assigned to the 139th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo March 4, 2024 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Sobotka is responsible for coordinating aircraft availability for the flying schedule, tracking maintenance status, and assigning personnel to ensure all maintenance requirements, whether scheduled or unscheduled, are met. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    This work, Women’s History Month: Production Superintendent, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    women's history month
    WHM

