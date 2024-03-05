Cobra Gold 2024 Ends with a Bang

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire an anti-personnel obstacle breaching system to clear a lane from simulated enemy obstructions during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

