U.S. Army Private 1st Class Nicolas Knull Hones Skills as a Combat Medic

U.S Army servicemembers of the 919th Ground Ambulance Company, load a litter holding a practice casualty during a medical training exercise at their first aid facility as a part of Allied Spirit 24, on March 9, 2024 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Davis Rohrer)

