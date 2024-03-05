Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Private 1st Class Nicolas Knull Hones Skills as a Combat Medic [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Army Private 1st Class Nicolas Knull Hones Skills as a Combat Medic

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Nicolas Knull a combat medic assigned to the 919th Ground Ambulance Company, carries a litter holding a practice casualty during a medical training exercise in their first aid facility as a part of Allied Spirit 24, on March 9, 2024 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Davis Rohrer)

    This work, U.S. Army Private 1st Class Nicolas Knull Hones Skills as a Combat Medic [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    AlliedSpirit
    FightAsOne

