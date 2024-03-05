NATO Allies participate in joint training exercise during Trojan Footprint 24

A Romanian special operations forces soldier prepares for a close-quarters battle runthrough during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 6, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability to counter threats and enhance interoperability between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)
