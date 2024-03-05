Bulgarian special operations forces soldiers engage a target downrange during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 6, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability to counter threats and enhance interoperability between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 04:51 Photo ID: 8279447 VIRIN: 240306-Z-JU983-1142 Resolution: 4480x5600 Size: 13.66 MB Location: BG Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Allies participate in joint training exercise during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.