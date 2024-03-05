USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24

Swedish Marines, assigned to 2nd Battalion, prepare CB90-class fast assault crafts for small boat operations in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 9, 2024. Sweden, NATO’s newest member, is integrating with NATO forces during the Alliance’s largest exercise in decades, continuing their long-standing partnership while showcasing NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

Date Taken: 03.09.2024
Location: NORWEGIAN SEA