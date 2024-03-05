USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24

Sailors, assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat In the Norwegian Sea, during small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 9, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

Date Taken: 03.09.2024
Location: NORWEGIAN SEA