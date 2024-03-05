Donning their cowboy hats, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus “Sideboys” small ensemble sings a country music medley at the Park Theater in McMinnville, Tenn., the fourth stop on their 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 00:33 Photo ID: 8279390 VIRIN: 240309-N-OA196-1055 Resolution: 4525x3011 Size: 4.73 MB Location: MCMINNVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in McMinnville [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.