    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in McMinnville [Image 4 of 16]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in McMinnville

    MCMINNVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class David Agee, from Hilton Head, S.C., plays the drums with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during their performance at the Park Theater in McMinnville, Tenn., the fourth stop on their 2024 national tour. The Sea Chanters will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 00:33
    Photo ID: 8279389
    VIRIN: 240309-N-OA196-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: MCMINNVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, US
