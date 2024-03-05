Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) from 7th Trans. Bde, 3rd ESC, which is heading to the Eastern Mediterranean [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) from 7th Trans. Bde, 3rd ESC, which is heading to the Eastern Mediterranean

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    On March 9, 2024, U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the U.S. would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea. Besson, a logistics support vessel, is carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 22:33
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
