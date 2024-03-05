Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF CG, ROKMC Commandant, attend sniper competition closing ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    III MEF CG, ROKMC Commandant, attend sniper competition closing ceremony

    POHANG, 43, SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2024

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert Turner, III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, and ROK Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan, pose for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ryan King, a platoon sergeant, and Cpl. Matteo Triolo, an infantry assault Marine, both with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, who participated in the 3rd ROK Marine Corps Commandant Sniper Competition in Pohang, South Korea, March 8, 2024. The sniper competition was held to build comradery among snipers and recognize the most exceptionally skilled among them. (Courtesy Photo by ROK Marine Corps Education and Training Group Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 22:30
    Location: POHANG, 43, KR
