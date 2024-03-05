Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MEF CG, ROKMC Commandant, attend sniper competition closing ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    III MEF CG, ROKMC Commandant, attend sniper competition closing ceremony

    POHANG, 43, SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. and ROK service members stand at attention during the 3rd ROK Marine Corps Commandant Sniper Competition closing ceremony in Pohang, South Korea, March 8, 2024. The sniper competition was held to build comradery among snipers and recognize the most exceptionally skilled among them. (Courtesy Photo by ROK Marine Corps Education and Training Group Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 22:30
    Photo ID: 8279377
    VIRIN: 240308-M-M0314-1011
    Resolution: 2532x1688
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: POHANG, 43, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF CG, ROKMC Commandant, attend sniper competition closing ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III MEF CG, ROKMC Commandant, attend sniper competition closing ceremony
    III MEF CG, ROKMC Commandant, attend sniper competition closing ceremony
    III MEF CG, ROKMC Commandant, attend sniper competition closing ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT