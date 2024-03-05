Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials – Powerlifting Competition [Image 9 of 10]

    2024 Air Force &amp; Marine Corps Trials – Powerlifting Competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Athletes with the Marine Corps, Air Force, and Ukraine Teams win medals for their weight classes powerlifting competition during the 2024 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March. 8, 2024. The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Marine Corps Trials
    WoundedWarriorRegiment
    AdaptiveSports
    TeamMarineCorps
    24AFMCT
    2024 Air Force &amp

