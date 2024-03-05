Athletes with the Marine Corps, Air Force, and Ukraine Teams win medals for their weight classes powerlifting competition during the 2024 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March. 8, 2024. The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

