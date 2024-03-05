Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX highlights its mission with American entrepreneurs at South by Southwest - Day 2 [Image 16 of 16]

    AFWERX highlights its mission with American entrepreneurs at South by Southwest - Day 2

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Matthew Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Luke Walter, AFWERX Capital Initiatives Division Chief, participates in the "Venture Capital and Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer" panel at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, March 9, 2024. The AFWERX Capital Initiatives division bridges the Air Force and Space Force with the private sector, startups, academia and other government entities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 16:29
    Photo ID: 8279198
    VIRIN: 240309-F-CA439-1116
    Resolution: 6016x3722
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US
    AFWERX highlights its mission with American entrepreneurs at South by Southwest - Day 2
    AFRL
    USAF
    AFWERX
    SXSW
    South by Southwest

