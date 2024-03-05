AFWERX highlights its mission with American entrepreneurs at South by Southwest - Day 2

Daniel Carroll, AFWERX AFVentures director, participates in the “Why We're Worth Your Time and Money! Success Stories That Affect Your Daily Lives” panel at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, March 9, 2024. AFVentures collaborates with small businesses to develop and deliver disruptive Air and Space capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

