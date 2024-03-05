Allied Spirit 24 Units Conduct Movement Operations

IVF Marder vehicles join the convoy to the training site to participate in Allied Spirit 24 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany March 9, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

