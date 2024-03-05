Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Spirit 24 Units Conduct Movement Operations [Image 5 of 10]

    Allied Spirit 24 Units Conduct Movement Operations

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Norcross 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Participants of the Allied Spirit 24 exercise carry a duffel together as they prepare to train at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, March 9, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 14:32
    Photo ID: 8279153
    VIRIN: 240309-Z-IU060-1234
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit 24 Units Conduct Movement Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    AlliedSpirit

