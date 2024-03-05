Allied Spirit 24 Units Conduct Movement Operations

Lithuanian soldiers pack up their equipment as they prepare to roll out to a training site for Allied Spirit 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, March 9, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

