A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing detaches from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, after conducting air refueling during exercise Nordic Response 24 in tactical air space over Sweden, Mar. 6, 2024. NR24 enhances familiarity and proficiency operating in arctic conditions, improving joint and service operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 11:47 Photo ID: 8279108 VIRIN: 240306-F-TE443-1110 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.51 MB Location: SE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.