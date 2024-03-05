Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24 [Image 4 of 4]

    168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24

    SWEDEN

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing detaches from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, after conducting air refueling during exercise Nordic Response 24 in tactical air space over Sweden, Mar. 6, 2024. NR24 enhances familiarity and proficiency operating in arctic conditions, improving joint and service operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 11:47
    Photo ID: 8279108
    VIRIN: 240306-F-TE443-1110
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NATO
    ANG
    KC-135
    F/A-18
    NR24
    Nordic Response

