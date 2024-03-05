A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts air refueling with a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during exercise Nordic Response 24 in tactical air space over Sweden, Mar. 6, 2024. Exercises like NR24 are a tangible representation of U.S. commitment to our European Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 11:47 Photo ID: 8279107 VIRIN: 240306-F-TE443-1093 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.73 MB Location: SE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.