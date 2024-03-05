A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts air refueling with a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during exercise Nordic Response 24 in tactical air space over Sweden, Mar. 6, 2024. NR24 enhances familiarity and proficiency operating in arctic conditions, improving joint and service operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 11:47 Photo ID: 8279106 VIRIN: 240306-F-TE443-1082 Resolution: 5398x3592 Size: 4.83 MB Location: SE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.