Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24 [Image 1 of 4]

    168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24

    SWEDEN

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts air refueling with a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during exercise Nordic Response 24 in tactical air space over Sweden, Mar. 6, 2024. Exercises like NR24 are a tangible representation of U.S. commitment to our European Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 11:47
    Photo ID: 8279104
    VIRIN: 240306-F-TE443-1045
    Resolution: 3897x2593
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24
    168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24
    168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24
    168th Wing refuels MCAS Cherry Point F/A-18s during Exercise Nordic Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    ANG
    KC-135
    F/A-18
    NR24
    Nordic Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT