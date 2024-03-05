Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Philippine Sea Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with USNS Supply [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Philippine Sea Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with USNS Supply

    ARABIAN GULF

    12.22.2023

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    231222-N-PS818-1420 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 22, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Flight II Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) move supplies aboard the ship during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 22. Philippine Sea is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

