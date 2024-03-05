231222-N-PS818-1420 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 22, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Flight II Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) move supplies aboard the ship during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 22. Philippine Sea is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 06:19 Photo ID: 8278919 VIRIN: 231222-N-PS818-1420 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.8 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Philippine Sea Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with USNS Supply [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.