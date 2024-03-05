CLB-15 Maintains Rifle Readiness Aboard USS Somerset

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sight in on targets with M4 carbines during a live-fire range aboard amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the South China Sea Feb. 20, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

