    CLB-15 Maintains Rifle Readiness Aboard USS Somerset [Image 2 of 6]

    CLB-15 Maintains Rifle Readiness Aboard USS Somerset

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Derrik Vasquez, left, staff noncommissioned officer in charge of Combat Logistics Platoon 3, Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives a safety brief prior to a live-fire range aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the South China Sea Feb. 20, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8278913
    VIRIN: 240220-M-HP224-1071
    Resolution: 7708x5141
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, CLB-15 Maintains Rifle Readiness Aboard USS Somerset [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    15th MEU
    Readiness
    Training
    Deck Shoot
    Naval Integration

