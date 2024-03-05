CJTF-HOA Women's Peace and Security Discussion Panel

U.S. Army Sgt. Aryanna Dasilva helps sign in a local Djiboutian woman in attendance at the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Women's Peace and Security team's discussion panel hosted on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Mar. 7, 2024. The program featured a mixed panel of local and foreign women and men in the CJTF-HOA area of operation who highlighted the importance of the inclusion of women in all spaces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

