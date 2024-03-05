U.S. Army Col. Antionette Mulholland, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa logistics director, gives opening remarks for a discussion panel hosted by CJTF-HOA Women's Peace and Security team on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Mar. 7, 2024. The program featured a mixed panel of local and foreign women and men in the CJTF-HOA area of operation who highlighted the importance of the inclusion of women in all spaces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 06:10 Photo ID: 8278906 VIRIN: 240307-Z-NH807-2028 Resolution: 4904x3263 Size: 2.19 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA Women's Peace and Security Discussion Panel [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.