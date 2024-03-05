Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA Women's Peace and Security Discussion Panel [Image 2 of 10]

    CJTF-HOA Women's Peace and Security Discussion Panel

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A group of female Force Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members sit alongside members of the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa during a discussion panel hosted by the CJTF-HOA Women's Peace and Security team on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Mar. 7, 2024. The program featured a mixed panel of local and foreign women and men in the CJTF-HOA area of operation who highlighted the importance of the inclusion of women in all spaces. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    Womens History Month
    International Womens Day
    Celebration

