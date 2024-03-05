Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment Arrives in Germany, Participates in Allied Spirit 24 [Image 1 of 2]

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment Arrives in Germany, Participates in Allied Spirit 24

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Norcross 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Hough, 153rd Public Affairs Detachment, West Virginia National Guard, provides video coverage of Allied Sprit 24, March 9, 2024, in Hohenfels, Germany. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 05:19
    Photo ID: 8278900
    VIRIN: 240309-Z-IU060-1250
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 153rd Public Affairs Detachment Arrives in Germany, Participates in Allied Spirit 24 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment Arrives in Germany, Participates in Allied Spirit 24
    153rd Public Affairs Detachment Arrives in Germany, Participates in Allied Spirit 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment Arrives in Germany, Participates in Allied Spirit 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    AlliedSpirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT