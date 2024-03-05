USS Gunston Hall celebrates Sweden joining NATO

Swedish Marine Capt. D. Sjöström, cuts a cake celebrating Sweden’s accession into NATO on the mess decks of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), during Steadfast Defender 24, March 8, 2024. Sweden, NATO’s newest member, is integrating with NATO forces during the Alliance’s largest exercise in decades, continuing their long-standing partnership while showcasing NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

