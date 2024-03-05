Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24 [Image 7 of 18]

    USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    A Swedish Marine, assigned to 2nd Battalion, aboard a CB90-class fast assault craft, observes as the boat approaches the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), during small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 8, 2024. Sweden, NATO’s newest member, is integrating with NATO forces during the Alliance’s largest exercise in decades, continuing their long-standing partnership while showcasing NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 04:16
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24 [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    small boat operations
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    Steadfast Defender 24
    CB90-class assault craft

