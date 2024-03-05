Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Doug Perry speaks at press conference in support of Nordic Response and Steadfast Defender in Norway [Image 1 of 18]

    Vice Adm. Doug Perry speaks at press conference in support of Nordic Response and Steadfast Defender in Norway

    ALTA, NORWAY

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk and U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks about NATO military exercise’s Nordic Response and Steadfast Defender 24 at a press conference alongside Lt. Gen. Carl-Johan Edstrom, chief of Swedish joint operations, and Vice Adm. Rune Andersen, chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, aboard Norwegian coast guard ship KV Bjørnøya (W311) in Alta, Norway, March 8, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 04:16
    Location: ALTA, NO
    This work, Vice Adm. Doug Perry speaks at press conference in support of Nordic Response and Steadfast Defender in Norway [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    press conference
    NATO
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Nordic Response
    Steadfast Defender 24

