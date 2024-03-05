EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy EOD Static Line and Free Fall Jump

A U.S. Navy EOD Technician, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, watches as EODMU5 Sailors and Members of the Royal Thai Navy conduct a static line jump from a U.S. Marines Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion, operated by 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing - Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 White Knights as part of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold, 2024, Mar. 2, 2024. This is the 43rd iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises, which emphasizes coordination on readiness, civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the U.S. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

