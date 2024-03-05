Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy EOD Static Line and Free Fall Jump [Image 1 of 6]

    EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy EOD Static Line and Free Fall Jump

    THAILAND

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 prepare for a static line jump from a U.S. Marines Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion, operated by 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing - Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 White Knights as part of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold, 2024, Mar. 2, 2024. This is the 43rd iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises, which emphasizes coordination on readiness, civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the U.S. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:53
    Photo ID: 8278831
    VIRIN: 240302-N-DB921-9951
    Resolution: 6144x3240
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy EOD Static Line and Free Fall Jump [Image 6 of 6], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EODMU5
    thailand
    Royal Thai Navy
    PACFLT
    INDOPACOM
    Cobra Gold 2024

