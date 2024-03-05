Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy Drone Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy Drone Operations

    THAILAND

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    A U.S. Navy EOD Technician, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, conducts drone operations as part of surface training on improvised explosive devices and conventional ordnance with members of the Royal Thai Navy as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 in Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:39
    Location: TH
