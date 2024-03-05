EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy Underwater IED Training

U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, and Members of the Royal Thai Navy prepare to leave shore to conduct underwater training on improvised explosive devices and conventional ordnance as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 in Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:39