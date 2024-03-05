Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlantic Sturgeon monitoring onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown [Image 5 of 5]

    Atlantic Sturgeon monitoring onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 28, 2024) Brett Falterman, a contracted Fisheries Biologist with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, retrieves data from an acoustic sensor at a monitoring site onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. The sensor monitors the movement and location of tagged fish species found in the York River, including Atlantic Sturgeon (Acipenser oxyrinchus oxyrinchus) and other species. NAVFAC’s Environmental Program provides high quality, timely, cost effective and efficient environmental support to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Environmental management and monitoring serves as a means of conserving, protecting and restoring the environment along with natural and cultural resources for future generations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:25
    Photo ID: 8278826
    VIRIN: 240228-N-TG517-3855
    Resolution: 4956x3189
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Sturgeon monitoring onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Atlantic Sturgeon monitoring onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown
    Atlantic Sturgeon monitoring onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown
    Atlantic Sturgeon monitoring onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown
    Atlantic Sturgeon monitoring onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown
    Atlantic Sturgeon monitoring onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Endangered Species
    Environmental Monitoring
    Fisheries Monitoring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT