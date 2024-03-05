Yorktown, Va. (February 28, 2024) Brett Falterman, a contracted Fisheries Biologist with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, retrieves data from an acoustic sensor at a monitoring site onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. The sensor monitors the movement and location of tagged fish species found in the York River, including Atlantic Sturgeon (Acipenser oxyrinchus oxyrinchus) and other species. NAVFAC’s Environmental Program provides high quality, timely, cost effective and efficient environmental support to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Environmental management and monitoring serves as a means of conserving, protecting and restoring the environment along with natural and cultural resources for future generations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:25 Photo ID: 8278825 VIRIN: 240228-N-TG517-4039 Resolution: 4985x3498 Size: 1.25 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atlantic Sturgeon monitoring onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.