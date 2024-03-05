240308-N-JO245-1300 BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 8, 2024) – The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) is surfaced through ice at Ice Camp Whale on the Arctic Ocean, kicking off Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024. ICE CAMP 2024 is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

