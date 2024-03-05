240308-N-JO245-1355 BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 8, 2024) – Mike Demello, a field technician assigned to Arctic Submarine Laboratory, removes ice using a chainsaw from a hatch on the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) at Ice Camp Whale on the Arctic Ocean, during Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024. ICE CAMP 2024 is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)
