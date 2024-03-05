Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ice Camp 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    Ice Camp 2024

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    240308-N-JO245-1355 BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 8, 2024) – Mike Demello, a field technician assigned to Arctic Submarine Laboratory, removes ice using a chainsaw from a hatch on the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) at Ice Camp Whale on the Arctic Ocean, during Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024. ICE CAMP 2024 is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:08
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ice Camp 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Launches Operation Ice Camp 2024 in the Arctic Ocean

    Submarines
    USN
    US Navy
    ICE CAMP
    Arctic Submarine Laboratory
    ICE CAMP 2024
    Operation Ice Camp 2024
    OIC24
    Operation Ice Camp

