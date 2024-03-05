Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Train the Trainer; Lifeguards Riding the waves on Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Lifeguards from across the Pacific region participate in a Rescue Watercraft Risk Technician Course [Image 2 of 2]

    Train the Trainer; Lifeguards Riding the waves on Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Lifeguards from across the Pacific region participate in a Rescue Watercraft Risk Technician Course

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Lifeguards operate a rescue watercraft during a rescue Watercraft Risk Technician Course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 5, 2024. The course provided lifeguard instructors from across the Pacific an opportunity to learn new rescue watercraft techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 20:08
    Photo ID: 8278688
    VIRIN: 240305-M-GP262-1330
    Resolution: 5764x3843
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train the Trainer; Lifeguards Riding the waves on Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Lifeguards from across the Pacific region participate in a Rescue Watercraft Risk Technician Course [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    MCBH
    Jetski
    Lifegaurd

