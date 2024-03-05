Train the Trainer; Lifeguards Riding the waves on Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Lifeguards from across the Pacific region participate in a Rescue Watercraft Risk Technician Course

Lifeguards operate a rescue watercraft during a rescue Watercraft Risk Technician Course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 5, 2024. The course provided lifeguard instructors from across the Pacific an opportunity to learn new rescue watercraft techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)
