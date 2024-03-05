U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, await take off on C-17 Globemaster III for an all-women jump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. Every member of the operation including jumpers, jumpmasters and air crew were women, making it the first all-female airborne operation in division history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 19:29
|Photo ID:
|8278655
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-SP759-1344
|Resolution:
|6196x4135
|Size:
|15.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paratroopers from 11th Airborne take part in all-women jump [Image 14 of 14], by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
